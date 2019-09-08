Comparing of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1229.25 N/A -0.53 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.77 N/A -1.02 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 38.80%. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 377.71% and its consensus target price is $7.5. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.