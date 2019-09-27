Comparing of Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC 85 1.76 254.38M 3.91 22.43 Superior Industries International Inc. 3 -2.58 24.41M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptiv PLC and Superior Industries International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 297,659,723.85% 28.6% 8% Superior Industries International Inc. 830,272,108.84% -0.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Aptiv PLC’s 2.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Superior Industries International Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Aptiv PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Superior Industries International Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Superior Industries International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptiv PLC and Superior Industries International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 1 2 5 2.63 Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptiv PLC’s upside potential currently stands at 4.16% and an $90.56 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptiv PLC and Superior Industries International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 83.3%. 0.5% are Aptiv PLC’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Superior Industries International Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36% Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78%

For the past year Aptiv PLC has 42.36% stronger performance while Superior Industries International Inc. has -46.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats on 9 of the 12 factors Superior Industries International Inc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.