Comparing of Aptiv PLC (APTV) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC 81 1.62 N/A 3.91 22.43 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.18 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv PLC’s 2.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptiv PLC. Its rival China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. China Automotive Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptiv PLC and China Automotive Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 1 2 6 2.67 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptiv PLC’s downside potential currently stands at -0.12% and an $90.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 100% of Aptiv PLC shares and 3% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Aptiv PLC’s shares. Comparatively, 61.14% are China Automotive Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Aptiv PLC had bullish trend while China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.