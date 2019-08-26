Comparing of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.82 N/A -1.76 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptinyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 269.23%. Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 64.71% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.