Comparing of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 31.89 N/A -1.76 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 227.87% and an $12 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.