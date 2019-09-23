Comparing of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.14 N/A -1.76 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptinyx Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.82% for Aptinyx Inc. with average target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.