Comparing of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 26.60 N/A -1.76 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has an average price target of $12, and a 300.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 0.60%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.