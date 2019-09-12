Comparing of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 36.64 N/A -1.76 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.46 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptinyx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 200.00% at a $12 average target price. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 69.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 17.4%. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.