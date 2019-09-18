Comparing of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -2.19 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.78, while its potential upside is 5.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.