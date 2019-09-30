Comparing of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is a contrast between Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 103 2.81 16.39M 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,457,469,621.16% -122.3% -65.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,946,682.23% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.