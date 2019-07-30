Comparing of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

This is a contrast between Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.25 N/A -0.21 0.00 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Approach Resources Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Approach Resources Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2%

Risk & Volatility

Approach Resources Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.78 beta. In other hand, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Approach Resources Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Approach Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 42.35% at a $0.4 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of Approach Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. has -67.88% weaker performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has 11.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Approach Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.