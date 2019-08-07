Comparing of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Since Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.59 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Applied Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 642.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.58%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.