Comparing of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 76,969,696.97% 0% 0% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,186,554,621.85% -31.5% -24.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.