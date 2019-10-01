Comparing of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|7.62M
|-4.17
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|-0.02
|37.92M
|-0.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|76,969,696.97%
|0%
|0%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,186,554,621.85%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
