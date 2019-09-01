Comparing of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

As Biotechnology companies, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|111.89
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 average price target and a -14.17% potential downside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
