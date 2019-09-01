Comparing of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

As Biotechnology companies, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 111.89 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 average price target and a -14.17% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.