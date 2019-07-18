Comparing of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Its Peers

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Materials Inc. has 80.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.04% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Applied Materials Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Applied Materials Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 54.60% 21.70% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Applied Materials Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. N/A 40 10.33 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Applied Materials Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

With average price target of $48.83, Applied Materials Inc. has a potential upside of 2.43%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.53%. Applied Materials Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Applied Materials Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -0.19% -2.83% 1.59% 21.06% -24.9% 26.76% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Materials Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Applied Materials Inc.’s peers have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Materials Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Materials Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Applied Materials Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Applied Materials Inc.’s peers are 23.26% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.