Comparing of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.23 N/A 0.10 39.39 Zai Lab Limited 31 16972.43 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zai Lab Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 60.9% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.