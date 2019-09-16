Comparing of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.45 N/A 0.10 39.39 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 100.76% and an $7.5 average target price. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential upside is 308.16%. Based on the data shown earlier, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.