Comparing of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.01 N/A 0.10 39.39 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 65.81 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.51 shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $115 average target price and a 18.06% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.