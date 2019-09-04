Comparing of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.24 N/A 0.10 39.39 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.88 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, and a 135.11% upside potential. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 37.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Principia Biopharma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.