Comparing of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.28M 0.10 39.39 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 301,820,317.09% 2.2% 1.7% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 180,152,671.76% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 87.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 86.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.