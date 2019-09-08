Comparing of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.55 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.51 beta indicates that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 99.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 43% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 40.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.