Comparing of Appian Corporation (APPN) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Both Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 36 15.07 N/A -0.91 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.56 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Instructure Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Appian Corporation and Instructure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Appian Corporation’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential downside is -26.96%. Competitively Instructure Inc. has a consensus target price of $56, with potential upside of 36.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares and 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. About 1% of Appian Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Instructure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Appian Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Instructure Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.