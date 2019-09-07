Comparing of Appian Corporation (APPN) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

We are contrasting Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 39 15.19 N/A -0.91 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 168 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Appian Corporation and China Index Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Appian Corporation and China Index Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -22.05% for Appian Corporation with average price target of $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Appian Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance while China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.