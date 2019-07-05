Comparing of AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and Its Competitors

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AppFolio Inc. has 8.34% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have AppFolio Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.60% 12.20% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing AppFolio Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. N/A 79 170.81 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

AppFolio Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AppFolio Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

With average price target of $61.33, AppFolio Inc. has a potential downside of -40.50%. The rivals have a potential upside of 136.30%. AppFolio Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AppFolio Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

AppFolio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, AppFolio Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. AppFolio Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AppFolio Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that AppFolio Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AppFolio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AppFolio Inc.’s rivals beat AppFolio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.