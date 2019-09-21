Comparing of AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 94 14.90 N/A 0.55 176.83 Appian Corporation 39 12.89 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AppFolio Inc. and Appian Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. AppFolio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AppFolio Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

AppFolio Inc.’s average target price is $61, while its potential downside is -36.98%. On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -15.72% and its average target price is $41. The data provided earlier shows that Appian Corporation appears more favorable than AppFolio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has stronger performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Appian Corporation.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.