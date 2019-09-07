Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.41 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 highlights Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.