Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 6.59% respectively. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.