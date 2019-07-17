Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.05 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.83 N/A 0.74 13.07

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.