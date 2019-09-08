Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.39 N/A -0.05 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.41 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 1.43% respectively. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.