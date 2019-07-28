Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Since Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.37 N/A -0.05 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.