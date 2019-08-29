Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|N/A
|15
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
