Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

Dividends

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.