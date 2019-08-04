Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.38 N/A -0.05 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.59 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.