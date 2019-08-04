Comparing of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.38
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|61.59
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
