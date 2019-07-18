Comparing of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Since Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.80 N/A -0.26 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 64.07 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.