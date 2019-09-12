Comparing of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.46 N/A -0.26 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.