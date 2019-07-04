Comparing of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.84 N/A -0.26 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 132 1.54 N/A 13.10 10.86

Table 1 highlights Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average target price of $154, with potential upside of 4.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.