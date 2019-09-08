Comparing of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

We are contrasting Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.28 N/A 1.02 16.01 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.20 N/A 0.28 81.97

Demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Apollo Investment Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means Apollo Investment Corporation’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 72.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 39.5%. 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.