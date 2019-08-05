Comparing of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.23 N/A 1.02 16.01 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 26.28%. Insiders held 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.