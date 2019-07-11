Comparing of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI-PC) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00 Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.78 N/A 3.05 21.87

In table 1 we can see Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vornado Realty Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Vornado Realty Trust’s potential upside is 10.11% and its consensus price target is $73.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares and 87.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats on 8 of the 7 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.