Comparing of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI-PC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 58 3.89 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Investors Real Estate Trust beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.