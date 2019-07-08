Comparing of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI-PC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|58
|3.89
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|-0.08%
|-1.28%
|-0.94%
|9.17%
|14.44%
|20.81%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Investors Real Estate Trust beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
