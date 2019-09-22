Comparing of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 39 0.76 N/A 1.64 24.81 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 52 1.24 N/A 2.76 19.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apogee Enterprises Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Apogee Enterprises Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apogee Enterprises Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is $60, which is potential 6.44% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apogee Enterprises Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.73% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 35.88% stronger performance while AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has -5.79% weaker performance.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats Apogee Enterprises Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.