Comparing of Apergy Corporation (APY) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 34 1.86 N/A 1.20 27.04 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 10.19 N/A 3.92 0.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apergy Corporation and PEDEVCO Corp. PEDEVCO Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apergy Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apergy Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apergy Corporation. Its rival PEDEVCO Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Apergy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Apergy Corporation and PEDEVCO Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Apergy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.24% and an $35 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Apergy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year Apergy Corporation has weaker performance than PEDEVCO Corp.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.