Comparing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 33 49.54 N/A -5.06 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 65.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.