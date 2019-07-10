Comparing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.69 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 67.41% at a $45 average target price. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average target price and a -15.42% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 70.9% respectively. 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.