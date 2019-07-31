Comparing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Since Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.93 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 55.93%. Competitively the average target price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 23.24% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 87.7%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.