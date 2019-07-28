Comparing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.02 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. On the competitive side is, Alkermes plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

The upside potential is 56.47% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $45. Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus target price of $29.6, with potential upside of 43.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 98.9% respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.