Comparing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 71.04%. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 76.52% and its consensus price target is $20.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.