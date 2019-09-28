Comparing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.86M -2.77 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,615,825.28% -77.1% -60.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 369,094,693.03% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

15.2 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 84.20%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 47.33% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 76% respectively. 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.