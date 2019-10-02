Comparing of Apache Corporation (APA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Apache Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Apache Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apache Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 1,609,149,484.54% -2.10% -0.70% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Apache Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 374.61M 23 86.29 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Apache Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Apache Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Apache Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 3 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

$28 is the consensus target price of Apache Corporation, with a potential upside of 17.50%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Apache Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apache Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Apache Corporation had bearish trend while Apache Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Apache Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Apache Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apache Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.78. Competitively, Apache Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apache Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Apache Corporation’s rivals beat Apache Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.