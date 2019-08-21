Comparing of Aon plc (AON) and Its Peers

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aon plc has 92.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aon plc has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aon plc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27.00% 4.40% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Aon plc and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc N/A 181 37.95 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Aon plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aon plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 1.83 2.50

$199.6 is the average price target of Aon plc, with a potential upside of 3.32%. As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Aon plc’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aon plc is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aon plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Aon plc was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aon plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Aon plc’s peers have 1.91 and 1.91 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aon plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aon plc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Aon plc is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aon plc’s competitors have beta of 0.85 which is 15.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aon plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aon plc’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.