Comparing of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

Both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.72 N/A -0.34 0.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.30 N/A 20.12 1.26

Table 1 highlights Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has beta of 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 2.7% respectively. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 3.4% are Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has stronger performance than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.